Fargana Haque News
Bangladesh women beat New Zealand XI by 7 wickets
Bangladesh women's teamrestricted the New Zealand XI to 125 runs after batting first on Wednesday(November 30). In reply, the Tigers reached the target with 12 balls and 7wickets i
BCB announces Bangladesh Emerging women's squad
South Africa Emerging women's team is scheduled to visit Bangladesh for a limited-overs series in April. For this, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced Bangladesh Emerging
Salma's Bangladesh Blue win gold in Bangabandhu Games
Bangladesh Blue have claimed gold in the ninth Bangabandhu Games held at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.Three teams: Bangladesh Red, Bangladesh Blue and Bangladesh Green comp
Tigresses plead for more matches against top oppositions
Bangladesh suffered a 86-run thrashing against the hosts and title holders Australia in their second Group A game of the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Canverra on Thursday.H