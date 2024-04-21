Faf du Plessis(c) News
IPL 2024 : [ WATCH ] RCBvsKKR "Cameron Green's Unbelievable Catch of IPL 2024: A Superhuman Display of Fielding Prowess"
All-rounder Cameron Green stole the show in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match during the IPL 2024 season with an incredible catch that ast
IPL 2024 : RCB to wear Green kit for away game against KKR
The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are facing tough times in the current IPL season, finding themselves at the bottom of the table with just 2 points from 7 matches. Their campa
CSK-RR match records joint-most sixes in a single IPL match
The first encounter between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings last night was one of the highest run scoring matches in history of IPL. The match number four has recorded the
Kagiso Rabada to miss CSA's solidarity Cup
South African star pacer Kagiso Rabada and Sisanda Magala will not take part in Saturday’s inaugural 3TCricket Solidarity Cup at SuperSport Park. Although, they were all set to tak
World XI reach safely in Pakistan
Cricketers of World XI have reached in Lahore, Pakistan to feature in 3 T20s against the host. At the end of two days practice camp in Dubai, Faf du Plessis and his co have moved t