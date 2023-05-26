Exhibition Match News
Haris Rauf to lead as Lahore Qalandars announce squad in exhibition match against PCB XI
Right arm pacesetter Haris Rauf will captain Lahore Qalandars when they take on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) XI in a exhibition match on May 28 in Narowal.Celebrating Youm-e-Ta
PCB unveil squads for women's exhibition matches
The Pakistan Cricket Board today confirmed the details of the three Women's League exhibition matches to be played on March 8, 10 and 11 at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.
Quetta Gladiators beat Peshawar Zalmi in last over thriller
The Quetta Gladiators defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 3 runs in a Last Over Thriller Exhibition match at Bugti Stadium in Quetta on Sunday.Zalmi's captain Babar Azam had won the draw, o
Iftikhar Ahmed hits 6 sixes in Wahab Riaz over in PSL exhibition match
Quetta Gladiators batsman Iftikhar Ahmed hits fast bowler Wahab Riaz forsix sixes in an over in an exhibition match at the Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti Cricket Stadium in Quetta.Iftikhar
Tickets are on sale for exhibition match in Quetta
Bugti Stadium in Balochistan is ready for PSL 2023. Before Super League starts, preparations for Super League in Quetta are finished.An exhibition match between the Quetta Gladiato
Afridi represent to Zalmi in exhibition match against Gladiators
On February 5th, star all-rounder Shahid Afridi will play for Babar Azam's Peshawar Zalmi against the Quetta Gladiators in an exhibition match at Quetta's Bugti Stadium.The Pakista
Quetta hosts exhibition match between Babar XI and Sarfaraz XI
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to host a exhibition match between Babar XI and Sarfaraz XI at Bugti Stadium in Quetta on February 5, which is nationally commemorated