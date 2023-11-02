
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.

|


























































































left
right
Ex captain News
thumb

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar meets Shahid Afridi

Acting Prime Minister of Pakistan Anwar ul Haq Kakar met with former captain of Pakistan team Shahid Afridi.According to sources, Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar and Shahid Afrid

thumb

Shahid Afridi broke television because his daughter did puja, says Danish Kaneria

Dane Kaneria, a former Pakistan spinner, recently caught the attention of the cricket world with his candid comments on the prejudice he faced throughout his playing career, partic

thumb

Ex Captain Mohammad Nabi recalled for Pakistan T20Is

Afghanistan have recalled veteran all-rounder and former captain Mohammad Nabi for their upcoming three-game T20I series against Pakistan, the ACB confirmed on Tuesday (March 21).F

thumb

Former Pakistan Skipper Zaheer Abbas is shifted to ICU in London Hospital in critical condition

Legendary cricketer Zaheer Abbas has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital in London after his health deteriorated.zaheer-abbasFormer Test captain and legend

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

© 2023 bdcricteam.com All rights reserved.

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.