Essex News
thumb

Essex sign Umesh Yadav for the remainder of County Championship season

Indian fast bowler Umesh Yadav has signed with Essex for the last three games of the current County Division One Championship, the English club have announced.Indian pacer Umesh Ya

thumb

Australia all-rounder Daniel Sams named 2023 Vitality Blast Player of the Year

With his dominant performancethroughout the 2023 Vitality Blast, Daniel Sams has been named thecompetition's Player of the Year. The Essex all-rounder had a wonderfulVitality Blast

thumb

Bangladesh-origin Arafat Bhuiya signs Kent contract for County Championship

Bangladesh-origin pacer ArafatBhuiyan has signed a professional contract for England's county side Kent. Theteam announced the inclusion of this 26-year-old right-arm pacer on Wedn

thumb

Essex re-signs Daniel Sams for the Vitality T20 Blast

In a significant turn of events, English club Essex have enlisted the services of famed Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams for the T20 Blast 2023.Essex Cricket are delighted to ann

thumb

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir signs with Gloucestershire

Mohammad Amir will returnto first-class cricket after a gap of three years for a short-termdeal with Gloucestershire in the County Championship.Amir lastplayed afirst-class match i

thumb

British-Bangladeshi Robin Das in Bangabandhu T20 draft

Essex batsman Robin James Das, a British-Bangladeshi, has been named in the players' draft for Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020. Robin's father hails from Sunamganj district of Sylhet Divi

thumb

Yorkshire cancel Ashwin, Maharaj, Pooran's contract

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's deal to play part of the 2020 season at Yorkshire has been canceled. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic means domestic cricket in England will not

thumb

Kumar Sangakkara to captain MCC versus Essex

Sri Lankan cricket legend Kumar Sangakkara, who is the first overseas president of the Marylebone Cricket Club, will lead MCC from the front against English county champions Essex

thumb

Ravi Bopara to start new innings with Sussex

In the latest development in Sussex Cricket, the franchise is very much delighted to announce new signing of all-rounder Ravi Bopara from Essex. The 34-year-old all-rounder will be

thumb

"I believe it's a great appointment" - Root on head coach Chris Silverwood

England captain Joe Root thinks that appointing Chris Silverwood as a head coach of England Cricket Team has been a perfect decision by England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and al

thumb

Hafeez joins Middlesex

Middlesex Cricket is pleased that Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has joined the club. Hafeez who is a productive all-rounder by trait has amassed over 5,000 runs and taken 16

thumb

Tamim joins fitness camp, avoids media

Bangladesh's southpaw opener Tamim Iqbal has joined the national team's ongoing fitness camp on Saturday (July 15).The Tigers are currently having the fitness camp at the Academy C

