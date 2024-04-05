English County Cricket News
Nathan Lyon excited to play with James Anderson at Lancashire
Australian spinner Nathan Lyonstated he joined Lancashire because he wanted to play with his longtime Ashesrival, James Anderson.Lyon expressed that his mainmotive was to work with
Knee injury to keep Prithvi Shaw out for much of the domestic season
India batter Prithvi Shaw will beout for at least three months with a knee injury. The 2023–24 Indian domesticseason kicks out on October 1 in Rajkot with the Irani Cup, therefore
Shaheen Afridi takes four wickets in the first over in vitality T20 Blast
Shaheen Afridi was sensational in the T20 Blast game between Nottinghamshire and Birmingham Bears. He took four wickets in the first over of Birmingham's innings.Shaheen Afridi bow
Sometimes it feels bad: Taskin after turning down country cricket contract
Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed gotan offer to play in the IPL, but had to ignore the call of Lucknow Super Giantsfor the sake of the national team. Multan Sultans called him also to
Taskin Ahmed receives offer to play English county cricket, but BCB denies NOC
The Bangladesh Cricket Board(BCB) did not give a 'no-objection certificate (NOC)’ to Taskin to play Englishcounty cricket because of the ICC ODI World Cup. It will also be decided
County Cricket: Nathan Sowter signs one-year contract deal with Durham
Durham has signed Middlesex leg spinner Nathan Sowter on a year-long deal after being loaned out at Chester-le-Street last season.The Australian-born Leg Spinner was sacked at the
Durham handed 10 points penalty for Nic Maddinson's oversized bat
Tournaments like countychampionships are fiercely competitive. Teams sweat to collect 10 points.However, due to the offense of one batter, Durham have been deducted 10 pointsat onc
Suranga Lakmal to miss English county season
Sri Lanka's retired fast bowlerSuranga Lakmal is scheduled to have his elbow surgery in London on Saturday. The 35-year-old right-arm fastbowler, who retired from international cri
Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir signs with Gloucestershire
Mohammad Amir will returnto first-class cricket after a gap of three years for a short-termdeal with Gloucestershire in the County Championship.Amir lastplayed afirst-class match i
Shan Masood makes history in English County cricket
Shan Masood, the opening batsmanfor Derbyshire, has carved his name in history by scoring yet another centuryin the English County Championship. Shan has now scored a back-to-back
Covid restrictions force Karunaratne to decline English county offer
Sri Lankan Test captain DimuthKarunaratne has cancelled his plan to go to England to play the County matchesthis season. The 33-year-old opening batsmanwas invited to play for the
Kent sign Mohammad Amir for T20 blast
English county cricket side Kent have signed former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir for the second half of Vitality Blast competition, the premier T20 tournament of the country."Kent