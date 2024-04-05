
thumb

Nathan Lyon excited to play with James Anderson at Lancashire

Australian spinner Nathan Lyonstated he joined Lancashire because he wanted to play with his longtime Ashesrival, James Anderson.Lyon expressed that his mainmotive was to work with

thumb

Knee injury to keep Prithvi Shaw out for much of the domestic season

India batter Prithvi Shaw will beout for at least three months with a knee injury. The 2023–24 Indian domesticseason kicks out on October 1 in Rajkot with the Irani Cup, therefore

thumb

Shaheen Afridi takes four wickets in the first over in vitality T20 Blast

Shaheen Afridi was sensational in the T20 Blast game between Nottinghamshire and Birmingham Bears. He took four wickets in the first over of Birmingham's innings.Shaheen Afridi bow

thumb

Sometimes it feels bad: Taskin after turning down country cricket contract

Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed gotan offer to play in the IPL, but had to ignore the call of Lucknow Super Giantsfor the sake of the national team. Multan Sultans called him also to

thumb

Taskin Ahmed receives offer to play English county cricket, but BCB denies NOC

The Bangladesh Cricket Board(BCB) did not give a 'no-objection certificate (NOC)’ to Taskin to play Englishcounty cricket because of the ICC ODI World Cup. It will also be decided

thumb

County Cricket: Nathan Sowter signs one-year contract deal with Durham

Durham has signed Middlesex leg spinner Nathan Sowter on a year-long deal after being loaned out at Chester-le-Street last season.The Australian-born Leg Spinner was sacked at the

thumb

Durham handed 10 points penalty for Nic Maddinson's oversized bat

Tournaments like countychampionships are fiercely competitive. Teams sweat to collect 10 points.However, due to the offense of one batter, Durham have been deducted 10 pointsat onc

thumb

Suranga Lakmal to miss English county season

Sri Lanka's retired fast bowlerSuranga Lakmal is scheduled to have his elbow surgery in London on Saturday. The 35-year-old right-arm fastbowler, who retired from international cri

thumb

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir signs with Gloucestershire

Mohammad Amir will returnto first-class cricket after a gap of three years for a short-termdeal with Gloucestershire in the County Championship.Amir lastplayed afirst-class match i

thumb

Shan Masood makes history in English County cricket

Shan Masood, the opening batsmanfor Derbyshire, has carved his name in history by scoring yet another centuryin the English County Championship. Shan has now scored a back-to-back

thumb

Covid restrictions force Karunaratne to decline English county offer

Sri Lankan Test captain DimuthKarunaratne has cancelled his plan to go to England to play the County matchesthis season. The 33-year-old opening batsmanwas invited to play for the

thumb

Kent sign Mohammad Amir for T20 blast

English county cricket side Kent have signed former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir for the second half of Vitality Blast competition, the premier T20 tournament of the country."Kent

