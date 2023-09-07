English county News
Samit Patel decides to leave Nottinghamshire after 22-year career
Former England all-rounder SamitPatel has stated that he would be leaving Nottinghamshire at the conclusion ofthe current season. The 38-year-old cricketer has been with the team f
Derbyshire sign Pat Brown on three-year deal
Derbyshire have agreed to sign Worcestershire fast bowler Pat Brown on a three-year deal from the end of the 2023 season.Derbyshire County Cricket Club recently announced the signi
It is about finding ways to score runs: Labuschagne ahead of ICC WTC final
The final of the ICC World TestChampionship is knocking at the door. Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne wantsto play his best in the match.Labuschagne has a great streak inTests.
The Hundred: Will Smeed smashes the first century
Will Smeed (101 not out) made history in The Hundred and Henry Brooks gained five wickets as Birmingham Phoenix beat defending champions Southern Brave.Will Smeed hit the first cen
Azhar Ali drop extreme short of the century again in county cricket
Middle-order batsman in Pakistan Azhar Ali, who represents Worcestershire at the ongoing 2022 County Championship, was out of touch early in the season and only managed to hit doub
Shan Masood wins the PCA Player of the Month award for Impressive Performance in County Cricket
Pakistan's left-hander Shan Masood, who is representing Derbyshire at the ongoing County Championship 2022, won the Professional Cricketers' Association (PCA) Player of the Month a
Somerset County Cricket Club signs Matt Renshaw for 2022 season
Somerset have signed Matt Renshaw as an overseas player for the 2022 season. The Australian top batsman will be able to play in the County Championship at least until the end of Au
James Pattinson returns to Nottinghamshire for the 2022 season
James Pattinson has signed a county deal with Nottinghamshire and there has been much speculation.James Pattinson, the fast bowler from Australia who retired from international cri
Derbyshire end Zimbabwe tour over coronavirus fears
English county Derbyshire are going to cut off their pre-season tour to Zimbabwe. They will fly towards home on Monday. It has been thirty years since an English county team made a