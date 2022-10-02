
England women vs India women 2022 News
Stokes-Bhogle involve in a Twitter war regarding Mankad

Mankad is probably the mosttalked about topic in the current cricket world. There is fiercediscussion-criticism, counter-arguments, absolutely everything.The main incident started

Warning to non-striker is right spirit of game, says Muralitharan

Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharmais in the news for being the first woman cricketer to run out the Englandbatter without delivering the ball. At Lord's on Saturday, she knocked off

I’ll just stay in my crease from now on: Charlie Dean after the Mankad incident

England women cricketer CharlieDean has finally opened up about the incident of Mankading by sharing anInstagram post in which she stated that she would think carefully beforeleavi

Taniya Bhatia claims her suitcase containing valuables stolen from London hotel

Indian wicket-keeper batsmanTaniya Bhatia claims that her suitcase, cards, watches, and jewelry were stolenduring the Indian women's cricket team's stay at the Marriott Hotel Londo

We had warned her: Deepti Sharma on his act of Mankading Charlie Dean

Ravichandran Ashwin's Mankadingincident of dismissing Jos Buttler didn't create as much of a controversy inthe Indian Premier League (IPL) as Deepti Sharma did when she did Mankad

India whitewash England in Jhulan's farewell match, but Mankad run-out creates controversy

India women’s team have picked upthe win against England women’s team in legendary Jhulan Goswami's farewellmatch in a controversial way on Saturday (September 24) at Lord’s. In th

Mandhana becomes fastest Indian women cricketer to reach 3000-run mark in ODIs

India's star openerSmriti Mandhana surpassed the 3,000-run mark in women's One Day Internationals on Wednesday,becoming the third Indian player to accomplish this feat. Mandhana re

