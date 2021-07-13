England vs Sri Lanka 2021 News
Suspended Sri Lankan trio finish 14-day quarantine, head home
Sri Lanka's suspended trio- Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella and Danushka Gunathilaka have completed their 14-day quarantine period and returned home, the hotel sources in the coun
Dasun Shanaka likely to be named as Sri Lanka ODI and T20I captain
Sri Lankan all-rounder Dasun Shanaka is likely to take over the limited-overs captaincy from the left-handed batsman Kusal Perera.Sri Lanka are about to host India three T20Is and
Sri Lanka batting coach Grant Flower tested positive for COVID-19
Sri Lanka batting coach Grant Flower has been tested positive for COVID-19 and the entire squad returned from England is placed in isolation.Sri Lanka are about to host India three
SL escape 3-0 wash, win 5 points courtesy of rain
The third England-Sri Lanka ODI at Bristol has been abandoned which gives Sri Lanka five valuable World Cup Super League points.England take the series 2-0 nonetheless. The ODI wor
Sri Lanka could take a lesson from India: SL's first ODI captain
Nothing is going right for the visiting Sri Lankan team. Thursday's defeat against England has set the Sri Lanka team an unforgettable world record. The team has surpassed the high
S Curran five-for, Morgan's return to form set up series win
All-round England have sealed the three-match series against Sri Lanka 2-0 with a comprehensive eight-wicket win in the second ODI at The Oval, London.England chased down 242 with
Sr. Willey given special permission to handover landmark cap to his son
England bowling all-rounder David Willey played his 50th ODI against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. On the occasion of his landmark ODI, the special cap was presented by his father Peter Wi
Suspended trio claim to have left team hotel to collect food parcels
The three players-Kusal Mendis, Noroshan Dickwella and Danushka Gunathilaka- who have been suspended by the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Monday, the day on team reaching in Durham an
SLC took decision to drop Kusal Mendis for ODIs' before Sunday's incident
Leave aside the vice captaincy role, Kusal Mendis was set to be dropped for the three ODIs' against England.The decision (in consultation with the selectors and the head coach) of
Root equals Richards in emphatic England win
Joe Root has starred in his 150th appearance to give England 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka in Durham.Root became the sixth man to represent England in 15
3 suspended SL players asked to leave team hotel 12 hours before flight
Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis and Danushka Gunathilaka the three senior members of the touring Sri Lankan team in England have been asked to leave the team hotel at 2.45 pm, on
Three SL cricketers suspended after bubble breach
Sri Lankan cricketers Kusal Mendis, Danuska Gunathilaka, and Niroshan Dickwella have been suspended on charges of breaching bubble protocols.Sri Lanka led by Kusal Perera are curre