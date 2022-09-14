England vs South Africa 2022 News
I didn’t realise he’d be this good: McCullum on Stokes
England have recently won the3-match Test series against South Africa by 2-1. They defeated the Proteas by ahuge margin of 9 wickets in the last match of the series. With this, Eng
England-South Africa series decider to resume on Saturday
The England and Wales CricketBoard (ECB) has announced that the third Test match between England and SouthAfrica will resume on Saturday.The second day of play on Fridaywas postpon
England-South Africa third Test day 2 suspended due to death of Queen
Not a single ball was bowled onthe first day of the third and final match of the three-match Test seriesbetween hosts England and visiting South Africa due to rain. The second day
Harry Brook to debut in the series decider against South Africa
England have confirmed the debutof middle-order batsman Harry Brook in England's series-deciding match againstSouth Africa at The Oval on Thursday (September 8). The right-hander r
England win by an innings and 85 runs in Anderson's record-breaking day
England have beaten South Africain the second match of the three-match Test series to level the series 1-1 withone match to left. The English won by an innings and 85 runs. South A
England fold in two-and-a-half days, South Africa win by an innings and 12 runs
England have succumbed to an embarrassingdefeat against South Africa in the first Test of the three-match Test series onFriday (August 19) at Lord’s. They have lost by an innings a
Pacers dominate as South Africa take control of Lord's Test
South Africa have taken controlof the first Test on the second day at Lord's. England were all out for 165runs in the first innings. In reply, South Africa scored 289 runs for 7 wi
South Africa pacers reduce England to 116 for 6 on rain-affected day
The first day of the first Testbetween England and South Africa, interrupted by bad weather, saw the SouthAfrica bowlers dominate proceedings. Only 32 overs were bowled and England
Anderson thinks he and Broad will be the last fast bowlers to play at 40
England star pacer James Andersonthinks that probably he and his teammate Stuart Broad will be the last pacerwho will play Test cricket at the 40. After that, no one will think of
Billings replies to Elgar's statement and warns him ahead of first Test
England wicket-keeper batsman SamBillings has warned South Africa captain Deal Elgar that it would be"pretty stupid" to disrespect the approach of the England Test teamcoach Brendo
