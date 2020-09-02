England vs Pakistan 2020 News
Pakistan win last-over thriller to level T20I series
Pakistan have beaten England by 5 runs in a thriller to level the three-match T20I series 1-1 on Tuesday (September 1) at Old Trafford, Manchester. The first match was abandoned du
'Babar Azam looks like a lost cow to me'
Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar has criticized current Pakistan limited-overs captain Babar Azam after the loss against England in the second T20I on Sunday (August 30). He
Experts opine on why Sri Lanka's first wicket in T20s have never been c&b
In the 1st T20I (Night) match (produced no result due to rain) between England and Pakistan at Old Trafford, Manchester on Friday saw England's first wicket of the innings fall to
England players to wear new kit for T20I matches
Eoin Morgan-led England cricket team will step out in the new jersey for the first time during their three-match T20I series against Pakistan, starting at Emirates Old Trafford on
'Anderson's 600-wicket journey began with my Test wicket'
England fast bowler James Anderson's 600-wicket journey began 17 years ago when he bowled Zimbabwean opener Mark Vermeulen at Lord's on the 2nd day (May 23, 2003) of the first Test
Twitterati salute Anderson on his 600th Test wicket
England fast bowler James Anderson is the hottest topic in the game. On August 25th, the fast bowler completed 600 wickets in his Test career. With reaching that milestone, he conq
Praises pour in for Rizwan
England's top order batsman Zak Crawley's 267 runs against Pakistan in the ongoing 3rd Test against Pakistan is the highest innings in Tests to end by stumping. The previous highes
Watch: Buttler takes a stunning catch to dismiss Shaheen Afridi
England wicket-keeper Jos Buttler took a stunning diving catch in the first innings of Pakistan to dismiss the Pakistan player Shaheen Afridi.The three-match Test series between En
Watch: Anderson left in frustration after three dropped chances in a row
England fast bowler James Anderson was left in frustration and anger as England fielders dropped three catching chances in a row.The three-match Test series between England and Pak
Collingwood came in as water boy at Southampton
Former England cricketer and England's limited-overs head coach Paul Collingwood came into the field as a water boy during the ongoing third Test between England and Pakistan.The t
Crawley breaks 51-year old record
England top-order batsman Zak Crawley has attained many records in the ongoing Test against Pakistan in Southampton. But he’s also set a ‘strange’ record in the same Test. He’s bro
Uncapped Haider, Naseem named in Pakistan T20I squad
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have announced a 17-man shortlisted squad for the upcoming T20I series against England.Pakistan have named a 17-man shortlisted squad where fast bowler