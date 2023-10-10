
thumb

Malan masterclass takes England to a mountainous 364

England have posted a massive 364 on the board on Tuesday (10th October) at Dharamsala. Malan smacked a glorious 140, while Root aided him with his blitzkrieg 82 which helped Engla

thumb

Bangladesh bat first against England in warm-up game, Shanto to lead the side

Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to bat first in the ICCWorld Cup 2023 warm-up game against England in Guwahati on Monday (October 2). Vice-captain Najmul Hossain Shanto will

thumb

England planning to host Bangladesh for Test matches at Lord's

In 2010, Bangladesh completedtheir last Test series in England. In two consecutive Tests at Lord's and OldTrafford, Tamim Iqbal scored a hundred, making this tour memorable. It was

thumb

Lions cornered Tigers in Lion's den

Saleque SufiICC Champions Trophy 2017 - Match one Played in Oval on 1 June 2017England Vs BangladeshBangladesh 305 / 6 (Tamim Iqbal 128, Mushfiqur Rahim 79, Soumya Sarkar 28, Sabbi

