England Skipper News
Bangladesh series just kind of challenge we need says Buttler
"We expect a slow and low wicket to test us in difficult conditions, which will be great preparation for our progression."Jos Buttler, England's white-ball captain, believes the sl
Eoin Morgan announces retirement from all forms of cricket
Morgan retired from international duty in June 2022 and has now retired from all forms of cricket. "I loved every moment," said the former England captain.Eoin Morgan, who led the
Stokes to donate all match fees from Tests against Pakistan for flood relief
England captain Ben Stokes announced on Monday that he will donate his match fees from the three-game Test series against Pakistan to the country's flood appeal.England will play a
England one of the favorites to win T20 World Cup says Moeen Ali
England substitute skipper Moeen Ali is confident they could go into the T20 World Cup as one of the favorites and end up lifting the trophy in Australia.England interim captain Mo
Buttler still while away from returning in Lahore leg of T20I Series
Buttler has not previously starred in the series, having recovered from a calf injury sustained while starring in The Hundred, with the team being led by Moeen Ali.England will not
Pak vs Eng: Moeen Ali proud to lead England T20s in Pakistan
All-rounder Moeen Ali said on Sunday it was a "big and proud moment" to captain England against Pakistan - where his family has roots.The England men's cricket team came to Pakista
Injured Buttler could miss the entire T20 series against Pakistan
England's limited skipper Jos Buttler could miss the entire T20I away series of seven away games against Pakistan from September 20 with a calf injury. Reportedly, he could be cons
Moeen to lead England in Pakistan T20Is
Moeen Ali will lead England's first visit to Pakistan after a 17-year gap. Regular captain Jos Buttler is injured and is unlikely to be fit for the trip next month.The England and
"There's no need to panic" - Jos Buttler after 10-wicket loss in 1st ODI against India
England skipper Jos Buttler is optimistic he will come back in the second ODI despite his side's humiliating defeat in Tuesday's first ODI at The Oval against India. The goalie-bat
Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes support that Eoin Morgan is a 'phenomenal leader'
Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler have backed Eoin Morgan to do well and expected the southpaw to be at his best again in the future.Eoin Morgan led England to their first 50-over World C