England announce squad for Test series against India
The England cricket team has announced the squad for the upcoming five-match Test series against India. The two teams will face each other in the five-game series in January and Fe
ENG vs IND: Virat Kohli praises Team India's brilliant run chase against England
India's ex-skipper Virat Kohli welcomed Team India for the brilliant run hunt against England to win the ODI series. It was Hardik Pandya's all-around show and an unbeatable shot f
ENG vs IND: Rohit Sharma is the third Indian captain to win ODI series in England
After his side's five-wicket win over England in the last ODI, skipper Rohit Sharma became the third captain to win an ODI series in England.Team captain Rohit Sharma became the th
England vs India 3rd ODI, Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
England came back brilliantly in the 2nd ODI to level the series after India comfortably beat them by 10 wickets in the first game of the series.The third ODI between England (ENG)
England vs India 2nd ODI, Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
India and England will meet in the 2nd ODI of the ongoing three-match series at Lord's Cricket Ground on Thursday. The Men in Blue go into the match with a 1-0 lead after winning t
"Sometimes you learn more from defeats," says Moeen Ali
Moeen Ali said England's 10-wicket hammering against India after last week's 2-1 defeat in the Twenty20 series could bode well for the team in the long-term as the side learn more
"There's no need to panic" - Jos Buttler after 10-wicket loss in 1st ODI against India
England skipper Jos Buttler is optimistic he will come back in the second ODI despite his side's humiliating defeat in Tuesday's first ODI at The Oval against India. The goalie-bat
India move to third place in the ICC ODI rankings after beating England
India have overtaken Pakistan in MRF Tires' ICC-ODI team rankings after emphatically beating England in the first game of their three-game streak at The Oval on Tuesday.India's fir
Aakash Chopra: Umran Malik not ready for international cricket
Former test opener Aakash Chopra said rising pace sensation Umran Malik isn't quite ready for international action, despite having a dream 2022 IPL where he regularly clocked in ex
ENG vs IND: Jasprit Bumrah career-best bowling to restrict England to a paltry 110
Jasprit Bumrah's six-wicket move and three wickets from Mohammed Shami helped India limit England to 110 in the opening innings of the ongoing first ODI of the three-match series,
England vs India 1st ODI, Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The inaugural ODI between England (ENG) and India (IND) takes place on Tuesday 12th July at the Kia Oval in London.India beat England 2-1 in the T20 series and now have a chance to
England vs India 2nd T20I, Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The second T20I game between hosts England and India is scheduled to be played on 9 July 2022 (Saturday) at the Edgbaston in Birmingham. Team India will definitely be feeling very