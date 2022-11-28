Eng tour to pak News
Stokes to donate all match fees from Tests against Pakistan for flood relief
England captain Ben Stokes announced on Monday that he will donate his match fees from the three-game Test series against Pakistan to the country's flood appeal.England will play a
Pakistan tour is a great opportunity for Rehan Ahmed, says McCullum
England coach Brendon McCullum said all-rounder Rehan Ahmed has a fantastic opportunity to show his talent in the three Test series in Pakistan and has no doubt the 18-year-old has
Match officials announced for Pakistan v England Tests
Andy Pycroft, a member of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, will lead the match control teams for the three matches of the ICC World Test Championship between Pakistan and Eng
England's tour to Pakistan goes ahead as per schedule
England Men will play three friendly matches in Pakistan this December after the Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed tour dates.England will play a three-match Test series against Pak
Food in Karachi is better than Lahore says Moeen Ali
England player Moeen Ali, who said on Sunday he was a little "disappointed" with Lahore, fell in love with Karachi's cuisine.England substitute captain Moeen Ali thanked Pakistan f
English batters should learn from Rizwan's innings in 5th T20I says Moeen Ali
Mohammad Rizwan scored 63 runs on Wednesday and helped Pakistan beat England by six runs at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium. He also won the Player of the Match award.England captain Moee
Joe Root excited to play Test Series in Pakistan
Led by captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum, England have enjoyed excellent results at home with their aggressive style of play in Test cricket.England's aggressive a
Tickets of all matches of Pakistan-England T20I series are sold out
The fourth game of the seven-game T20I series between Pakistan and England caught the attention of cricket fans as all tickets for Sunday's clash were sold out.England last toured
Pakistan vs England, 1st T20i, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
1st T20I of England in Pakistan, 7th T20I Series, 2022: Pakistan to face England. The game will be played on September 20, 2022 at 20:00 IST at Karachi National Stadium.Pakistan me
Pak vs Eng: Moeen Ali proud to lead England T20s in Pakistan
All-rounder Moeen Ali said on Sunday it was a "big and proud moment" to captain England against Pakistan - where his family has roots.The England men's cricket team came to Pakista
Injured Buttler could miss the entire T20 series against Pakistan
England's limited skipper Jos Buttler could miss the entire T20I away series of seven away games against Pakistan from September 20 with a calf injury. Reportedly, he could be cons
Commentator panel announced for Pakistan-England series
Throughout the series, these experts will also share insights into pre- and post-match shows hosted by celebrity host Zainab Abbas.The Pakistan Cricket Board has compiled a dynamic