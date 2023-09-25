Dwaine Pretorius News
Dwaine Pretorius' four fer dismantles Trinbago as Guyana Amazon Warriors win the CPL 2023
Guyana Amazon Warriors crushed Trinbago Knight Riders by 9 wickets on Monday (25th September) to clinch the CPL 2023 for the very first time in the history at Providence Stadium, G
Moeen, Russell, Narine, Pollard, Bravo, Nabi, Mujeeb to participate in BPL 2023
The question can be raised as tohow much excitement there was in the early part of the Bangladesh PremierLeague (BPL). But at the end of the BPL, many T20 superstars of the worldcr
Dwaine Pretorius announces retirement from international cricket
Dwaine Pretorius has retired from international cricket with immediate effect, Cricket South Africa said in a media release on Monday (9 January). The all-rounder said he wants to
Waseem’s defiant knock carries New York Strikers into the final of Abu Dhabi T10
New York Strikers booked theirplace in the final of the sixth edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 through awell-fought four-wicket win over Morrisville SAMP Army in the Qualifier 1 matchh
LPL signs Sanath Jayasuriya and Wasim Akram as brand ambassadors
Not even a month left before thestart of the Lankan Premier League (LPL). The third season of LPL will be heldfrom December 6 to 23. In view of this event, two legends of cricket,
Marco Jansen replaces Pretorius in South Africa T20 World Cup squad
Dwaine Pretorius, who sustained a finger injury during South Africa's recent T20I series in India, has been replaced by Marco Jansen in the team's squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup,
Dwayne Pretorius ruled out of India ODIs and T20 World Cup
South Africa all-rounder DwainePretorius broke his left thumb, so he won't be able to play in the ODI seriesin India or the men's T20 World Cup, which starts later this month inAus
South Africa avoid clean sweep as Rossouw smashes a ton
South Africa won the third and final T20I of the series against hosts India by a handsome margin of 49 runs to end the series on 2-1. This victory allowed the Proteas to avoid a se
Parnell's five-for helps South Africa to whitewash Ireland
South Africa have beaten Irelandby a huge margin of 44 runs in the second and final T20I in Bristol, England.With this victory, the Proteas achieved the glory of whitewashing the o
The Dwaine Pretorius Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Dwaine Pretorius was born on March 29, 1989 in Randfontein, Transvaal Province, South Africa. Dwaine is a bowling all-rounder who hits right-handed and is an excellent medium-paced
Live: South Africa elect to bat in series decider
South Africa have won the toss and will bat first in the third ODI against Bangladesh at SuperSport Park, Centurion, as both teams look to seal series which is currently level at 1
Mulder called into South Africa T20I squad
All-rounder Wiaan Mulder has made into South Africa T20I squad for five-match series against West Indies in Grenada.Mulder's inclusion comes on the back of Dwaine Pretorius' positi