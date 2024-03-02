
Durban Super Giants News
Lucknow Super Giants appoint Lance Klusener as assistant coach for IPL 2024

Former South Africa all-rounder LanceKlusener has joined the Lucknow Super Giants as an assistant coach. Klusener, who is 52 years old,will work with head coach Justin Langer and a

Lance Klusener joins Tripura Cricket Association as consultant

South Africa’s Lance Klusenerwill be seen once again in Indian cricket. But not with the national team, hewill be seen in domestic cricket in India. He will work as a consultant fo

Durban Super Giants appoint Quinton de Kock as a captain in SA20

Durban's Super Giants (DSG) have officially announced star left-hander Quinton de Kock as the side's skipper ahead of the first SA20.The SA20 league looks set to be the next big th

