Dr Debashis Chowdhury News
thumb

BCB organise workshop to tackle excessive heat

The country is experiencing intense heatwaves. Everyone is suffering from the heat. People engaged in work are getting affected by various types of illnesses due to the extreme hea

thumb

Taskin may miss third ODI against New Zealand due to stomach issue

Pacer Taskin Ahmed suddenly fellill before the third ODI against New Zealand. As a result, there is uncertaintyabout his participation in the last match.Many regular cricketers wer

thumb

Bangladesh pacer Ebadot Hossain likely to miss ODI World Cup

Bangladesh pacer Ebadot Hossainis likely to miss the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup after sustaining an injuryjust before the Asia Cup. Ebadot will undergo knee surgery atthe Cromwell

thumb

Ebadot Hossain ruled out of Asia Cup, uncapped Tanzim Hasan Sakib named as replacement

Bangladesh pacer Ebadot Hossain hasbeen ruled out of the Asia Cup. Under-19 World Cup-winning pacer Tanzim HasanSakib has been called up to replace him in the Bangladesh team.The 2

thumb

BCB waiting for Tamim Iqbal's injury update before announcing Asia Cup squad

Chief selector Minhajul AbedinNannu is waiting for Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal's return. However, theselectors said that he has not received any medical update yet.Tamim's i

thumb

Tamim Iqbal consults spine specialist, under observation for two days

In London, Tamim Iqbal hasconsulted with a spine expert. His travel companion in the United Kingdom isthe BCB Senior Physician Dr. Debashis Chowdhury. After spending a holiday with

thumb

Shakib to return in Afghanistan ODI series

There is good news about ShakibAl Hasan, the Test and T20 captain of the national team, who is out of thefield due to injury. He can be seen in the field from the ODI series even i

thumb

Saifuddin to miss West Indies series

Bangladesh all-rounder MohammadSaifuddin has been pulled out of the ODI and T20 international squads for theTour of West Indies 2022 due to fitness concerns. The 25-year-old, who h

thumb

Taskin may miss West Indies Tests too

h treatment for his injuries, which could extend to the middle of theWest Indies tour too.As a result, Taskin'sparticipation in the Test series against the West Indies is also unce

thumb

Nayeem replaces Miraz in Bangladesh squad for first Sri Lanka Test

Off-spinner Nayeem Hasan has beennamed as Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s replacement in the squad announced for the firstTest against Sri Lanka starting next month. Bangladesh Cricket Board

thumb

No worries about participation of Liton and Tamim in Zimbabwe tour: BCB

Two star cricketers- Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das will participate in the Zimbabwe tour as there’s no doubt about them, confirmed Debashis Chowdhury, chief physician of the Bangladesh

thumb

10 DPL cricketers and officials test positive for Covid-19

10 cricketers and officials have been tested positive for Covid-19 in routine-wise test before the start of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) which is scheduled to start from May 31. Howe

