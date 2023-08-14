Donovan Ferreira News
Dewald Brevis earns maiden call-up in South Africa squad
Cricket South Africa (CSA) hasannounced the squads for the upcoming limited-overs home series againstAustralia. Dewald Brevis has been selected for the first time in the series.Fan
Sensational Robin Uthappa helps Harare Hurricanes win against Cape Town Samp Army
The ace Indian batterand Harare Hurricanes captain Robin Uthappa took every one for a ride on a timemachine, as played a sublime knock for his side, leading them to acomprehensive
Sreesanth’s last-over heroics helps save the day for Harare Hurricanes
The HarareHurricanes showed nerves of steel in their game against the Cape Town Samp Armyat the Harare Sports Club, as they won a very closely contested game via aSuper Over. The H