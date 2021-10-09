Dominic Sibley News
Moeen, Malan, Leach, Robinson in ECB's revised men's central contract
The England and Wales CricketBoard (ECB) has moved away from the rules of separate central contracts for redand white balls. Dawid Malan, Jack Leach and Ollie Robinson have been in
Dawid Malan selected for the England squad
English batsman Dawid Malan has been called up to the England squad for the third Test against India. It is looking more than likely that Malan will slot straight into the playing
Watch: Sibley and Hameed involve in a funny incident at Lord's
The opening day of the Lord's Test between England and India ended in favour of the visitors. Virat Kohli &amp; Co managed to garner as many as 276 runs for the loss of 3 wicke
England announce 12-member squad for second Test
England announced their 12-member squad for the second Test against India at Chennai and the visitors are having more changes in the announced squad.[caption id="attachment_159204"
Home umpires' mistakes are more likely to be seen as 'favoritism'
The current system of playing international matches only with the home umpires leaves a heavy burden on the umpires, according to former Pakistani captain Asif Iqbal.Aimed at mitig
Root, Sibley handover a solid start for visitors
England are off to a good start to the four-match Test series against India as the visitors were 263/3 on stumps day one at Chennai.England's long outing in India has kick-started
Let's see what happens against India: Sibley
England cricket team absolutely dominated Sri Lanka in Galle in both the Tests. The visitors won the first Test by 7 wickets and then won the second Test by 6 wickets to complete a
England complete series sweep with a comprehensive win
England completed yet another Test series win, by beating Sri Lanka in the second Test by six wickets and gained crucial WTC points.England's short outing in Sri Lanka has come to