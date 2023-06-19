
Dindigul Dragons News
thumb

Watch: Murugan Ashwin pulls off one of the best catches in TNPL history

Siechem Madurai Panthers’ leg-spinner Murugan Ashwin made the headlines after he timed his dive to perfection only to take the catch in his safe pair of hands against Dindigul Drag

thumb

Watch: Ravi Ashwin's weird bowling action

Nowadays, Ravichandran Ashwin is making the headlines for all the strange reasons. First, the Kings XI Punjab skipper mankaded Jos Buttler in the 12th edition of the Indian Premier

thumb

Watch: Ashwin's bizarre bowling action in TNPL

Ravi Ashwin is known to cause unexpected twists during the cricket game just like he mankaded Jos Buttler in the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League.[caption id="attachment_1

