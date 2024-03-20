Dilshan Madhushanka News
South Africa's u-19 pace sensation Kwena Maphaka replaces Dilshan Madhushanka at Mumbai Indians
Kwena Maphaka replaced Dilshan Madhushanka in Mumbai Indians for IPL 2024. Dilshan Madhushanka who got injured in Bangladesh series, was ruled out of the Bangladesh tour as well as
Sadeera Samarawickrama's unbeaten 91* steers Sri Lanka home by 5 wickets
Sri Lanka have beaten Netherlands and opened up their account for the first time in this world cup. They have crushed Netherlands by 5 wickets and 10 balls to spare on Saturday (21
Dilshan Madushanka ruled out of Asia Cup 2023
Sri Lanka's left-arm pacerDilshan Madushanka is a new casualty in the team. The 22-year-old left-arm fastbowler is out of the Asia Cup squad, it is learned. According to the top so
Dilshan Madhushanka replaces the injured Chameera in Sri Lanka squad
Young left seaman Dilshan Madhushankahas been included in Sri Lanka's World Cup qualifying squad after fellow pacer Dushmantha Chameera was ruled out of the tournament through inju
Backup player Madhushanka leaves team bio-bubble for rehabilitation
Sri Lankan fast bowler DilshanMadhushanka has left the team hotel and returned home. The left-arm pacer, who will be21 on 18th of this month, was a part of the eight other backup p
Madhushanka suffers hamstring injury: Karunaratne, Sandakan to join squad
Not only Lahiru Kumara but another Sri Lanka fast bowler Dilshan Madhushanka is also out of the second Test to begin at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Thur
No replacement for injured Mathews for South Africa tour
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) will not send a replacement for Angelo Mathews, who has been ruled out of the forthcoming South Africa tour."Angelo Mathews has sustained a hamstring injury
SLC to send additional physician on South Africa tour
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board will send an additional doctor with the team on the South Africa tour.Dr. KAP Kiriella, who has been working for the Ministry of Sports has been assig