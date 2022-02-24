Dhananjaya Lakshan News
Niroshan and Dhananjaya added to depleted Sri Lankan squad
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board has sent two additional players to India for the T-20Is and the Test matches to follow thereafter, it is learnt.According to the highlyplaced sources
Sri Lankan team travel to Cardiff
The Sri Lankan team on Sunday travelled to Cardiff, three days ahead at the venue for the first (night) match (T20I) on England tour.The team, after spending about 12 days in Manch
Moody 'actively involved in coaching' in Sri Lankan team in England
Tom Moody, who has been sent with the touring squad to England by the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is guiding the young players well, according to the sources."He is actively involved i