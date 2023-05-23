
Devon Thomas News
thumb

ICC suspends West Indies batter Devon Thomas for corruption

West Indies cricketer DevonThomas has been provisionally suspended indefinitely after being charged withseven counts of corruption by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on beh

thumb

Ruthless Australia crush West Indies by 419 runs to complete series sweep

Pacer Mitchell Starc displays thefiery fast-bowling show in the morning of the fourth day and Michael Neser accompanieshim properly to ensure a crushing 419-run win for Australia a

thumb

Australia in full control of Adelaide Test after day two

Australia are in a fullycomfortable position after day two against West Indies in the second and final Testin Adelaide. West Indies have had no answers in both batting and bowling

thumb

McCoy's 6 for 17 seals emphatic win for West Indies

West Indies have beaten India by5 wickets in the second T20I of the five-match series and level the series onMonday (August 1) in St. Kitts. Pacer Obed McCoy’s destructive bowling

thumb

West Indies announce squads for ODIs and T20Is

West Indies have announced their squads for the three match T20Is and ODI series against Bangladesh. Both the teams will be captained by Nicholas Pooran.Rovman Powell has been sele

