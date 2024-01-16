Deepti Sharma News
Pat Cummins wins ICC Player of Month award for December
Australia captain Pat Cummins winsthe ICC Player of the Month award for December. Cummins won this award afterbeating the other two competitors Glenn Phillips of New Zealand and Ta
Sultana Khatun leaves police job for cricket
7 wickets in three matches.Average is only 7. Sultana Khatun distinguished herself in the Bangladesh-Indiathree-match T20 series with off-spin. Sultana was the highest wicket-taker
Shafali Verma's magical last over aids India women seal the T20I series
India women won a close encounter against Bangladesh women by 8 runs to seal the series by 2-0 on Tuesday (11th July) at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium.Earlier the day, Indi
ICC announced nominees for Women's player of the month of October
Three Asian players are shortlisted for the ICC Player of the Month October 2022 Awards.In the ICC Player of the Month category, Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma are shortlisted
Sri Lanka cricketer Achini Kulasuriya avoids 'mankading' in Women's T20 Asia Cup semi-final
Sri Lanka's right-arm slow mediumpacer Achini Kulasuriya didn't do what India's Deepti Sharma did a few weeksago.On Thursday, the 32-year oldAchini had a chance to run out the non-
Shafali shines as India take easy 59-run win against Bangladesh
Bangladesh lost to India by ahuge margin of 59 runs in the ongoing Women's Asia Cup on Saturday (October 8)in Sylhet.India won the toss and decided tobat. The two Indian openers Sm
Nida Dar's all-round performance gives Pakistan emphatic win against India
India and Pakistan faced eachother in the 13th match of the ongoing Women's Asia Cup. Pakistan defeatedIndia by 13 runs in a thrilling match in Sylhet on Friday (October 7).Pakista
Stokes-Bhogle involve in a Twitter war regarding Mankad
Mankad is probably the mosttalked about topic in the current cricket world. There is fiercediscussion-criticism, counter-arguments, absolutely everything.The main incident started
Warning to non-striker is right spirit of game, says Muralitharan
Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharmais in the news for being the first woman cricketer to run out the Englandbatter without delivering the ball. At Lord's on Saturday, she knocked off
I’ll just stay in my crease from now on: Charlie Dean after the Mankad incident
England women cricketer CharlieDean has finally opened up about the incident of Mankading by sharing anInstagram post in which she stated that she would think carefully beforeleavi
We had warned her: Deepti Sharma on his act of Mankading Charlie Dean
Ravichandran Ashwin's Mankadingincident of dismissing Jos Buttler didn't create as much of a controversy inthe Indian Premier League (IPL) as Deepti Sharma did when she did Mankad
India whitewash England in Jhulan's farewell match, but Mankad run-out creates controversy
India women’s team have picked upthe win against England women’s team in legendary Jhulan Goswami's farewellmatch in a controversial way on Saturday (September 24) at Lord’s. In th