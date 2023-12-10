David Wiese News
New York Strikers become new champions of Abu Dhabi T10 League
New York Strikers wiped away thepain of last edition’s loss to Deccan Gladiators in the final and crownedthemselves as the new champions of the Abu Dhabi T10 in the seventh edition
DP World announced as International League T20 title Sponsor
International League T20 (ILT20) andDP World have today jointly announced a five-year title sponsorship that willsee the upcoming six-team franchise competition, the International
Deccan Gladiators beat debutants New York Strikers to retain Abu Dhabi T10 title
Defending champions DeccanGladiators once again stamped their authority in the Abu Dhabi T10 by recordingan emphatic 37-runs win over debutants New York Strikers in the final of th
A day to forget for Shakib Al Hasan in Abu Dhabi T10 League
Bangla Tigers captain Shakib AlHasan had a day to forget in the Abu Dhabi T10 League. The star all-rounder ofBangladesh was hit for 5 sixes in one over. West Indies hard-hitter Nic
There's another World Cup in 2024 and that's my next goal: Wiese
Last year, Namibia surprisedeveryone by reaching the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup. Despite losing toSri Lanka, the African nation advanced to the next round after defeatingI
Bas de Leede stars again as Netherlands beat Namibia by 5 wickets
Netherlands have beaten Namibiawith a tense finish and registered their second consecutive win in the ongoingICC Men’s T20 World Cup. They won the low-scoring match by 5 wickets on
Shakib falls for golden duck but instrumental with bowling in Guyana's second straight win
Bangladesh star all-rounder ShakibAl Hasan has joined Guyana Amazon Warriors a few days ago. A team that was atthe bottom from the start, with two consecutive wins after Shakib's a
The David Wiese Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
David Wiese (born 18 May 1985) is a South African-born Namibian cricketer who currently plays for Namibia in international cricket. Wiese became eligible to play international cric
Wiese names Shakib and Russell as two best T20 all-rounders in modern cricket
Namibia all-rounder David Wiesehas named two best all-rounders according to him in T20 cricket recently. Heexpressed his opinion during a virtual media conference on Thursday.Wiese
Namibia eager to upset giants
Namibia has created the biggest surprise of the ongoing ICC World Twenty/20. They reached the Super Twelve stage of the tournament in their very first participation.Namibia eager t
Wiese powers Namibia to victory against Netherlands
David Wiese's unbeaten 66 of 40 deliveries give Namibia their first victory in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Namibia won the contest against Netherlands by 6 wickets, and remain aliv
Will the Underdogs Namibia make it big in this WC?
Namibia isone of the countries who made it for the first time in the grand stages of ICCT20 World Cup 2021. However, their aim will not just be to participate, but toadvance into t