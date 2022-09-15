
David Saker News
thumb

England added Hussey & David in coaching staff for Pakistan & T20 World Cup

Michael Hussey and David Saker have been added to the England men's coaching staff for next month's T20 World Cup in Australia.Former Australia international Michael Hussey and Vic

thumb

Arthur recommended Vaas as bowling coach for Windies tour

Sri Lankan head coach Mickey Arthur wanted Chaminda Vaas as bowling coach for the West Indies tour.He is believed to have made this request to the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) two weeks

thumb

SLC appoint Vaas as bowling coach

Chaminda Vaas may be the new fast bowling coach for the West Indies tour.According to the highly placed sources in the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board, the top officials are discussi

thumb

David Saker to stay with Sri Lanka team or leave the job?

Sri Lanka's bowling coach David Saker, who was considered to be the strong candidate for the Warwickshire coaching is ‘unlikely’ to leave the present job.Warwickshire had recently

thumb

Arrival of Lankan bowling coach David Saker 'delayed'

Arrival of Sri Lanka's Australian bowling coach David Saker has been "delayed".The 54-year-old Saker, who has been struck in Australia owing to the COVID-19 had been asked to retur

thumb

McDermott arrives to-day, army man to escort him for quarantine in Kandy

Sri Lanka's Australian fielding coach Shane McDermott arrived on Friday. He and the bowling coach David Saker had been struck in Australia since the last five months.Sri Lankan Hig

thumb

McDermott and Saker to return Sri Lanka in June

Shane Mcdermott and David Saker, the two members of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) coaching staff are likely to return to Sri Lanka in the first week of June.According to the sources in S

thumb

Shining ball with saliva unsafe - Champaka Ramanayake

It will be advisable to ask the fast bowlers to stop using saliva on a cricket ball, according to former Sri Lanka fast bowler Champaka Ramanayake.The right-arm paceman, who is als

thumb

Sri Lankan players continue home training despite limited opportunities

BIPIN DANIUnlike foreign cricketers, who have ample space and gyms at home for training during the current standstill period, the space constrain may have been hampering the traini

thumb

SL foreign coaching staff staying back 'at the moment'

Sri Lanka's foreign coaching staff is staying back, for the time being at least, in Colombo.According to the sources in Sri Lanka Cricket (board), the members of the coaching staff

thumb

Sri Lanka's foreign coaching staff seeks short break

BIPIN DANIBarring few foreign members of the coaching staff, victorious Sri Lankan cricket team has returned home from Zimbabwe (Harare-Dubai-Colombo) on Sunday evening (Business C

thumb

McDonald to start new innings as Australia coaching staff

In what comes as good news to Cricket Australia, McDonald is all set to start a new chapter as team coaching staff as he will be joining Justin Langer to strengthen the Australian

