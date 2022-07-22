Darren Gough News
Former England Pacer believes Umran Malik should play for India in T20 World Cup
Former England pacer Darren Gough has explained that while Prasidh Krishna and Arshdeep Singh are options he believes fast bowler Umran Malik would become an excellent signing for
"If he can play against Ashwin and get a double, he's good enough.."
Former seamer Darren Gough has supported England opener Dom Sibley's ability to play spin. He insisted that, if he could dominate India's R Ashwin on way to a double ton in county
Gough named England's fast bowling consultant for NZ Tests
England Cricket Board (ECB) have appointed former fast bowler Darren Gough as the fast bowling consultant in the run-up to the two-match Test series against New Zealand on Wednesda