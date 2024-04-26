Daniel Vettori News
We have been successful setting totals and now we have to look at our way of chasing: Vettori
SRH head coach Daniel Vettori spoke after the defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru."Obviously we were confident because of the scores we were able to put up," Vettori said af
Cummins is always well prepared: SRH head coach Daniel Vettori
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) headcoach Daniel Vettori praised captain Pat Cummins for his outstanding leadershipahead of the team's matchup against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, st
James Franklin to fill the shoes of Dale Steyn as the bowling coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad
Dale Steyn requested to have a hiatus from this edition of IPL and he was the bowling coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad. In this vaccany, Sunrisers Hyderabad was looking for a bowling c
Not having Shakib here is obviously a big factor: Vettori
The league stage is coming to anend in the World Cup. Bangladesh will take the field against Australia in theirlast match on Saturday (November 11) in Pune. The Tigers have already
Shakib Al Hasan surpasses Daniel Vettori, reaches new milestone
Bangladesh lost by 5 wickets toSri Lanka in the first match of the Asia Cup. However, Tigers captain Shakib AlHasan was brilliant with the ball and also set a new record with 2 wic
SunRisers Hyderabad named Daniel Vettori as new head coach
Former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori has been hired by SunRisers Hyderabad as their head coach for the 2024 Indian Premier League season. SRH confirmed the development via the
Uncapped spinner Todd Murphy included in Australia squad for India Tests
Australia have named an 18-membersquad on Wednesday for the India tour which starts next month. The squad featuresfour spinners including the uncapped Todd Murphy. Cricket Australi
Australia's spin coach leaves to work in IPL
Australia have lost itssubcontinental-based spin coach with Sridharan Sriram to depart the men's squadand take up a job in the IPL. Six years after working with the Australian team
VVS Laxman along with Daniel Vettori is appointed the ICC Men's Cricket Committee
VVS Laxman, who is also head of the National Cricket Academy, has been appointed to the men's cricket committee, the ICC said on Tuesday.The International Cricket Council (ICC) on
Ex New Zealand Skipper Daniel Vettori rates Babar Azam is the best batsman in the world cricket
The former New Zealand captain also rated Babar Azam as the current best batsman in the world during a question-and-answer session on Instagram.Daniel Vettori explained that while
The Daniel Vettori Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Daniel Luca Vettori ONZM (born 27 January 1979) is a New Zealand cricket coach and former cricketer who played in all formats for the New Zealand cricket team. It is the 200th frie
Shakib sets two new records
Bangladesh star cricketer ShakibAl Hasan has made it a habit to set new records. This time the ace all-rounderhas set a double record in Bangladesh's first match in the seventh edi