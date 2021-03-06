
Daniel Lawrence News
thumb

India seal WTC final berth with an innings victory

India sealed their spot in the World Test Championship Final after an innings victory over England in the fourth Test of the Test series.The fascinating Test series between India a

thumb

Watch: Pant affects a brilliant stumping to dismiss Lawrence

India's wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant had so many issues to sort out when he was out of form. He has certainly worked very well in terms of batting. His exceptional batting ski

thumb

England announce 12-member squad for second Test

England announced their 12-member squad for the second Test against India at Chennai and the visitors are having more changes in the announced squad.[caption id="attachment_159204"

thumb

Watch: Bumrah takes his first Test wicket in India

Jasprit Bumrah is one of the best bowlers in the world right now. He is an integral part of the Indian cricket team in the last 5 years. He made his ODI debut in 2016 and also made

