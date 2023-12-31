
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Dane Paterson News
thumb

Uncapped Neil Brand to captain newly looked South Africa team in New Zealand series

The schedule of South Africa'stour of New Zealand is going to clash with their country's domestic T20 LeagueSA20. As a result, South Africa is sending a squad for the tour of New Z

thumb

South Africa announce Philander's replacement for Boxing Day Test

South Africa fast bowler Vernon Philander is set to miss the boxing day Test match against Pakistan due to a fractured finger.Uncapped Dane Paterson has been added to the squad for

thumb

SA ODI squad announced; Bavuma, Paterson in

Dane Paterson has earned a maiden ODI call-up as Cricket South Africa announces 14-man squad for the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh. [বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ বাংলাদেশের বিপক্ষে দক্

thumb

Paterson named Morkel's replacement

Right-arm fast bowler Dane Paterson has been announced as replacement for injured Morne Morkel for the second Test against Bangladesh in Bloemfontein. [নিউজটি বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ পুরো সির

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.