Dan Lawrence News
thumb

Dan Lawrence replaces Harry Brook in England squad for India series

England's middle-order batter HarryBrook pulled himself out of the India tour at the last minute due to urgentpersonal reasons. England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) called Dan Law

thumb

Mohammad Taimur guides Delhi Bulls to 31-run win through a deadly four wicket spell

A deadly spell of four wicketsfor eight runs from Mohammad Taimur bowled Delhi Bulls to a 31 runs win overChennai Braves in the 26th match on the tenth day of the Abu Dhabi T10 att

thumb

Lawrence and Brathwaite’s brave hitting takes Chennai Braves past Deccan Gladiators

Dan Lawrence and CarlosBrathwaite led The Chennai Braves brave march past Deccan Gladiator in the 18thmatch on the seventh day of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Abu Dhabi Zayed CricketSt

thumb

Bonner defies England with resilient century

West Indies middle-order batsman NkrumahBonner highlighted the third day of the first Test match between West Indiesand England as the batsman picked-up his second century of his s

thumb

Conway, Young keep New Zealand in charge

New Zealand are trailing by 74 runs with seven wickets in hand in their first innings of the second Test versus England at Edgbaston.[caption id="attachment_167140" align="aligncen

thumb

Lawrence impresses vs NZ attack in front of Edgbaston crowd

Cricket, as it seems, is back to life in England with around 18,000 including the Barmy Army attending day one of the second Test against New Zealand at Edgbaston.In a neck-in-neck

thumb

Lawrence leaves England Test squad

England's Dan Lawrence has withdrawn from the squad for personal reasons ahead of the second Test against Pakistan. The batting all-rounder has left bio-secure bubble after the dea

