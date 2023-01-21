
Dan Christian News
Australian Dan Christian announce retirement from cricket

Sydney Sixers veteran Dan Christian has announced that he will be retiring at the end of the current KFC BBL season, bringing down the curtain on an incredible 18-year career.One o

The Dan Christian Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Christian was born on May 4, 1983 in Sydney, Australia. He took up cricket after an unfortunate injury ended his budding football career.He initially played for New South Wales but

Seven Aussie stars pull out of WI, Bangladesh tours

Seven Australia players have pulled out of the white-ball tours of West Indies and Bangladesh. Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, David Warner, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Jhye Richardso

Christian called in for West Indies, Bangladesh tours

Australia have added six players to their preliminary squad for tours of West Indies and Bangladesh.38-year-old T20 veteran Dan Christian has earned a call-up to the side. He last

Vince 95 seals Sydney Sixers 3rd BBL title

Sydney Sixers have won their second consecutive Big Bash League (BBL) season after defeating Perth Scorchers in the final of the tenth edition at Sydney Cricket Ground.[caption id=

