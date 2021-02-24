D/N Test News
Axar, Rohit hand India domination in D/N Test
It was India's day in the first day of the third Test against England at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.The renovated 110,000-seated ground hosted the second-ever pink-ball Test
Ahmedabad stadium named after Narendra Modi
The 110,000-seated Motera stadium in Ahmedabad, has been renamed after the Prime Minister of India - Narendra Modi.[caption id="attachment_160238" align="alignnone" width="640"] Th
36 all-out not a scar: Kohli
Virat Kohli went back to the time when India recorded their lowest-ever Test total, 36, against Australia last year.That happened when Indian batting line-up collapsed against host
Night session of a D/N Test similar to morning session: Mominul
Bangladesh Test captain Mominul Haque has shared his experience on playing the day-night Test during the tour of India in 2019.Ahead of India's second-ever and first overseas D/N T
Ahmedabad to host D/N India-England Test
Newly modified Motera Stadium, the world's largest cricket stadium, in Ahmedabad will host a day-night Test clash between India and England in February 2021.England will tour India