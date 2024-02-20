Curtly Ambrose News
Ramiz, Ambrose, Shamim in BPL commentary box wearing special Punjabi for 21th February
Bengali language in the voice ofPakistani commentator Ramiz Raja in the BPL, wearing special Punjabi for 21stFebruary. Love for Bengali language is spread all around in the month o
Shami and Bumrah best among fast bowlers, says Sir Curtly Ambrose
Former West Indies fast bowlerSir Curtly Ambrose rates India's Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah as two ofthe world's best fast bowlers. The 60-year-old ex-right arm fastbowler, wh
Curtly Ambrose shares his opinion on Sachin Tendulkar vs Virat Kohli debate
West Indies legendary cricketer CurtlyAmbrose has said he doesn't appreciate the comparison of Sachin Tendulkar and ViratKohli. After Kohli smashed his 76th international century i
CPL: Shivnarine Chanderpaul named Jamaica Tallawahs head coach
The Jamaica Tallawahs have named former West India batsman Shivnarine Chanderpaul as their new head coach for the 2022 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).Former West Ind
Ambrose optimistic of Bumrah getting 400 Test wickets
Former West Indies legendary fast bowler Curtly Ambrose has praised Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah much and said that he’s a big fan of him.One of the greatest fast bowlers of a
'Skipping tours has been a trend'
Former West Indies fast bowler Curtly Ambrose is jolted at ten players pulling out of upcoming Bangladesh tour.West Indies previously toured England, the first international series
No Kohli, No Dhoni in Chawla's all time best Test XI
Indian leg-spinner Piyush Chawla picked a surprise XI for all time best Test sauad, on Saturday. Although Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni are regarded as the two of the finest player in m
Wasim wanted to take revenge on Donald after he had to take 20 stitches
Former Pakistan legendary pace bowler Wasim Akram has shared an interesting story about when he played in English county in his career’s early stage. He said he wanted to take reve
Bumrah surpasses 39 year old record, tops all-time list
Jasprit Bumrah eclipsed the 39 year old record to become the highest wicket taker on debut in a calendar year by any bowler.With 45 wickets and counting, Bumrah, the 25 year old pa
There would be no one like us: Walsh
West Indian pace legend Courtney Andrew Walsh verbalized there would be no other versatile pace bowling partnership coming up in cricket like the one with him and Curtly Ambrose.[c
'Anderson is the best fast bowler ever'
Through joining in the elite club of 500 Test wickets, English pacer James Anderson is now regarded as one of the greatest fast bowlers in the history of the game. the 33 year old
Mashrafe eclipses Walsh, Ambrose
[caption id="attachment_75037" align="aligncenter" width="952"] Mashrafe having a chat with bowling coach Courtney Walsh.[/caption]Bangladesh ODI skipper Mashrafe Mortaza was outst