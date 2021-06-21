Cumilla Warriors News
Unusual dismissals in Bangladesh cricket history
Cricket has always been a tensed game but many call it as ‘funny game’ too. Dismissal is a most common thing in cricket and a batsman can be given out in many ways.The most common
Kohli to play in BPL?
Indian Premier League (IPL) is the largest franchise cricket league in the world. Indian cricketers do not need to go outside to play. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BC
Chattogram lose two more stars
Chattogram Challengers have so far been in great rhythm in the ongoing Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League, but as a squad they seem to be going out of luck. After conceding Mahm
Cumilla Warriors kick-off BPL campaign with a huge victory
Cumilla Warriors thrashed Rangpur Rangers in the second game of the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).The second game of the tournament turned out to be a one-sider as Ra