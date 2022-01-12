
thumb

Chattogram v Barishal to kick off BPL 2022

Chattogram Challengers, Fortune Barishal, Khulna Tigers and Minister Group Dhaka will take field on the opening day of Bangladesh Premier League 2022.In the day match of January 21

thumb

BPL 2022 draft: All squads at a glance

Hello and Good Morning from the BDCricTime family.The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) T20 is all set to return in the new year.The eighth edition of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL)

thumb

Taskin, Chandimal sign for Sylhet Sunrisers

Sylhet Sunrisers have confirmed Taskin Ahmed as direct local signing alongside two overseas players for the 2022 Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).Each team can sign one local player

thumb

du Plessis, Moeen, Narine confirmed for BPL 2022

Two-time winners Cumilla Victorians have made three major overseas signings - Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali and Sunil Narine - for the whole Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) T20 2022 se

