CSA T20 League News
PCB to allow cricketer's participation in CSA20 Challenge
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has allowed its cricketers to register for the upcoming SA20 league to be organized by Cricket South Africa (CSA) in January 2023. Previously, Paki
Mark Boucher joins MI Cape Town as Coach in SA20
Proteas coach Mark Boucher, who will leave with a year left on his current contract, is wanted by several T20 leagues. South Africa's Daily Maverick news outlet has reported that h
South Africa's newest T20 league name as SA20
Cricket South Africa (CSA)'s new T20 franchise league was known as the 'SA20'. In a virtual press conference, league commissioner and former South Africa captain Graeme Smith also
In which franchise league Moeen will play for, CSA T20 or ILT20?
Just a few days ago, England starall-rounder Moeen Ali signed for the Johannesburg Super Kings in South Africa'sfranchise league, CSA T20 League. This time he has been included in
Mumbai Indians reveal names and logo of new franchises, sign five star cricketers
Mumbai Indians is one of the mostsuccessful teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL). After the success of theIPL, the team has entered into two new franchise leagues. The Mumbai I
Faf du Plessis likely to plays for Super Kings in the CSA T20 League
The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have signed former South Africa national cricket team skipper Faf du Plessis as the marquee for the upcoming Cricket South Africa (CSA) T20 League.Roy
CSA T20 League: Lance Klusener select as a Head coach of Durban franchise
Former South Africa all-rounder, who also coached the Afghanistan national team, Lance Klusener will become the new head coach of the Durban franchise, which was bought by the owne