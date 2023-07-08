CSA Award News
Nortje and Ismail claim top honors at CSA awards
Quicks Anrich Nortje and Shabnim Ismail were named South Africa's male and female cricketers of the year at the Cricket South Africa (CSA) Awards, held in Midrand on Friday.Pacers
