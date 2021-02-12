
  Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh
Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh News
Nafees, Razzak set to call off careers

Cricketers' Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB) has confirmed that Shahriar Nafees and Abdur Razzak would be retiring from all forms of cricket.A press conference will be held

Bangladesh U-19 cricketers donate Tk. 2.5 lakh to combat coronavirus

Life has stopped due to coronavirus pandemic. However, the attempt to stand beside the people is not stopped. Government of the country, rich people are standing beside such helple

