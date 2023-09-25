CPL 2023 News
Dwaine Pretorius' four fer dismantles Trinbago as Guyana Amazon Warriors win the CPL 2023
Guyana Amazon Warriors crushed Trinbago Knight Riders by 9 wickets on Monday (25th September) to clinch the CPL 2023 for the very first time in the history at Providence Stadium, G
