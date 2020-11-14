
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.

|


























































































left
right

Trending Now

See All
CPL 2020 News
thumb

Mujeeb Ur Rahman ties the knot

Afghanistan star cricketer Mujeeb Ur Rahman has got married at the age of just 19. Former Afghanistan Cricket Board media manager Mohammad Ibrahim Momand has confirmed the news of

thumb

Watch: Darren Bravo gives it back to Javelle Glenn's taunt

Caribbean left-handed batsman Darren Bravo provided some entertainment in the field by giving some reply to Javelle Glenn's sledding on the field.The Caribbean Premier League 2020

thumb

Watch: Cornwall takes a stunning diving catch

West Indies player Rahkeem Cornwall took an amazing diving catch in the second semi-final of the Caribbean Premier League 2020.This year’s Caribbean Premier League is currently und

thumb

Watch: Rashid Khan and Andre Russell shares a lighter moment after bails failed to fall

Rashid Khan and Andre Russell shared a lighter moment between them in a CPL match. after bails failed to fall down off Rashid Khan's bowling.This year’s Caribbean Premier League is

thumb

Tambe becomes first Indian to play in CPL

48-year-old Indian leg-spinner Pravin Tambe has become the first Indian cricketer to play in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 on Wednesday (August 26). This has opened a new

thumb

Watch: Asif Ali threatens to hit Keemo Paul with bat

Pakistan player Asif Ali is in trouble now after he tried to throw his bat towards the West Indies player Keemo Paul in Caribbean Premier League.This year's Caribbean Premier Leagu

thumb

CPL 2020 schedule: Dates, fixtures, venues and squads

In good news to cricket fans across the world, Caribbean Premier League will be hosted this year and West Indies Cricket on Monday announced the schedule for the league. Due to the

thumb

Three Bangladesh players turn down CPL offer

The upcoming edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is set to start on August 18. Bangladesh's three key players Mustafizur Rahman, Mahmudullah and Tamim Iqbal all have turn

thumb

Tambe set to be first Indian to play in CPL

Veteran India leg-spinner Pravin Tambe has become first India cricketer to be picked to play in Caribbean Premier League (CPL) after Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) signed him in the

thumb

Gayle to miss CPL 2020

Caribbean star cricketer Chris Gayle is called the peddler of T20 cricket. He plays franchise T20 leagues around almost all the countries of the world. In the shortest version of c

thumb

Sarwan hits back at Gayle for 'scandalous' accusations

Former West Indies cricketer and Jamaica Tallawahs current assistant coach Ramnaresh Sarwan has come up with his response to his former team-mate Chris Gayle who accused Sarwan of

thumb

Russell calls Jamaica Tallawahs 'weirdest franchise'

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell takes a dig at his CPL franchise Jamaica Tallawahs calling them the weirdest franchise he has ever played for. He has announced that the upcom

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

© 2023 bdcricteam.com All rights reserved.

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.