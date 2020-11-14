CPL 2020 News
Mujeeb Ur Rahman ties the knot
Afghanistan star cricketer Mujeeb Ur Rahman has got married at the age of just 19. Former Afghanistan Cricket Board media manager Mohammad Ibrahim Momand has confirmed the news of
Watch: Darren Bravo gives it back to Javelle Glenn's taunt
Caribbean left-handed batsman Darren Bravo provided some entertainment in the field by giving some reply to Javelle Glenn's sledding on the field.The Caribbean Premier League 2020
Watch: Cornwall takes a stunning diving catch
West Indies player Rahkeem Cornwall took an amazing diving catch in the second semi-final of the Caribbean Premier League 2020.This year’s Caribbean Premier League is currently und
Watch: Rashid Khan and Andre Russell shares a lighter moment after bails failed to fall
Rashid Khan and Andre Russell shared a lighter moment between them in a CPL match. after bails failed to fall down off Rashid Khan's bowling.This year’s Caribbean Premier League is
Tambe becomes first Indian to play in CPL
48-year-old Indian leg-spinner Pravin Tambe has become the first Indian cricketer to play in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 on Wednesday (August 26). This has opened a new
Watch: Asif Ali threatens to hit Keemo Paul with bat
Pakistan player Asif Ali is in trouble now after he tried to throw his bat towards the West Indies player Keemo Paul in Caribbean Premier League.This year's Caribbean Premier Leagu
CPL 2020 schedule: Dates, fixtures, venues and squads
In good news to cricket fans across the world, Caribbean Premier League will be hosted this year and West Indies Cricket on Monday announced the schedule for the league. Due to the
Three Bangladesh players turn down CPL offer
The upcoming edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is set to start on August 18. Bangladesh's three key players Mustafizur Rahman, Mahmudullah and Tamim Iqbal all have turn
Tambe set to be first Indian to play in CPL
Veteran India leg-spinner Pravin Tambe has become first India cricketer to be picked to play in Caribbean Premier League (CPL) after Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) signed him in the
Gayle to miss CPL 2020
Caribbean star cricketer Chris Gayle is called the peddler of T20 cricket. He plays franchise T20 leagues around almost all the countries of the world. In the shortest version of c
Sarwan hits back at Gayle for 'scandalous' accusations
Former West Indies cricketer and Jamaica Tallawahs current assistant coach Ramnaresh Sarwan has come up with his response to his former team-mate Chris Gayle who accused Sarwan of
Russell calls Jamaica Tallawahs 'weirdest franchise'
West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell takes a dig at his CPL franchise Jamaica Tallawahs calling them the weirdest franchise he has ever played for. He has announced that the upcom