Covid-19 positive News
Adam Zampa tests positive for Covid ahead of Sri Lanka clash
Leg spinner Adam Zampa is set to miss Australia's T20 World Cup clash against Sri Lanka after testing positive for Covid-19.There are reports that Australia's star leg spinner Adam
Naseem Shah tests positive for Covid-19
Pakistani pacemaker Naseem Shah has tested positive for COVID-19 a day after being diagnosed with pneumonia, sources told on Thursday.The Pakistan cricket team has suffered a major
Rahul Dravid test positive for Covid-19
India men's cricket team head coach Rahul Dravid is likely to miss the 2022 Asian Cup after testing positive for Covid-19. The development comes just before the Indian team was due
West Indian All-rounder Jason Holder test positive for Covid-19, and not available for the ODI series against India
Star West Indies National Cricket Team all-rounder Jason Holder has been infected with Covid-19 and will most likely miss the entire three-game ODI series against India National Cr
WI vs IND: KL Rahul tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of West India tour
The Star India National Cricket Team's opening batsman, KL Rahul, tested positive for Covid-19 before leaving the West Indies, Sourav Ganguly, president of the Board of Control for
IRE vs NZ: Ireland Head Coach Heinrich Malan test positive for COVID-19 before New Zealand Series
Ireland men's head coach Heinrich Malan is in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 just days before the Irish men's one-day international series against New Zealand to be
Pakistan Staff members test Covid-19 positive after team arrives in Colombo
A support worker for the Pakistan cricket team tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed in isolation after the team landed in Colombo for the upcoming Test series against Sri La
SL vs AUS: Big blow for the Sri Lanka team, three players get Covid-19 Positive before 2nd Test
Sri Lanka faced a major blow on Thursday when three players tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the second Test against Australia due to start tomorrow (Friday) in Galle.Three Sr
Virat Kohli tested Covid-19 positive after returning from Maldives - Reports
India's preparations for the rescheduled Test against England in Birmingham from July 1-5 have been hampered by the presence of Covid in several of their players.Team India could b
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan Tests positive for Covid-19 and miss out the first Test against Sri Lanka
Bangladeshi star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, ruling him out of the first test against Sri Lanka which begins May 15 in Chattogram.Shakib wa
IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals forced to isolate after another Covid case in camp
The Delhi Capitals squad are in isolation along with support staff after a member returned a positive Covid test in the latest round of testing. A reserve player, a pacer who serve
PSL 2022: Tim David Tests Covid positive ahead of 1st Qualifier
LAHORE:Multan Sultans all-rounder from Singapore Tim David has tested positive for the corona virus.According to a private news outlet, the Multan Sultans suffered a major blow ahe