County Championship 2021 News
Ashwin signs for Surrey for one match

India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has signed to play one County Championship match for Surrey this season.Ashwin will play the final Group 2 match against Somersetat The Oval,

Resistant Amla wins a remarkable draw for Surrey

South African great Hashim Amla's resistance has pulled off a sensational draw for Surrey against Hampshire in a County Championship match at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.Surrey w

Qais Ahmad signs up for County Championship, T20 Blast

Afghanistan leg-spinner Qais Ahmad will represent Kent in the T20 Blast and County Championship this English summer.Ahmad is the sixth man from Afghanistan to sign up for this year

