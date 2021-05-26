Concussion News
Saifuddin is fine: BCB chief physician
Bangladesh bowling all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin is stable now after sustaining a head injury in the second ODI against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief
'The long-term effects of 9 concussions are unclear and could be severe'
Australian batsman Will Pucovski made an impressive debut (62 runs) against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on a rain-affected day on Thursday.However, the 22-year-old you
Sri Lanka-born physio recommends use of testing app for head injury
Sri Lanka-born Australian physio Dulan Kodikara was recently invited as a speaker in the 1st Virtual Symposium on Cricket &amp; Sports Science, hosted by India's eminent orthop
Portable detector to detect concussion on field
The increasing rate of concussion in the field encouraged researchers to develop measurements for detecting the extent of damage in the field. And in that road, a team of doctors a