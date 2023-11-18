
Commentator News
thumb

Commentary panel announces for the 2023 World Cup final

ICC has announced its star-studded commentary panel for the India-Australia summit. Ravi Shastri, Ricky Ponting and Ian Bishop are some of the stars of the 15-member panel.An elite

thumb

Harsha Bhogle to miss duties at India-Pakistan game due to dengue

Popular cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle, often referred to as the 'voice of cricket', on Thursday announced that he has contracted dengue fever.The well-known Indian commentator

thumb

ICC reveals full list of commentators for ODI World Cup 2023

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled a stellar line-up of cricket legends and renowned broadcasters who will grace the commentary lines during the highly anticipate

thumb

Commentary panel announced for Afghanistan, Pakistan ODI series

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Sunday announced the commentary panel and match officials for the three-game ODI series between Pakistan and Afghanistan, due to start on Aug

thumb

Ramiz Raja joins commentary panel of Lanka Premier League 2023

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has joined the commentary panel of the upcoming Lanka Premier League (LPL).Former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja will join the comm

thumb

Commentary panel announces for Pakistan-Sri Lanka Test series

The commentary panel for the highly-anticipated Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka test series has been announced, with the return of former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja the main talking point.Sri

thumb

Commentators for New Zealand Tri-Nation series confirmed

CHRISTCHURCH: Tri-nation series between hosts New Zealand, Pakistan and Bangladesh starts here on October 7th.The tri-nation series takes place in New Zealand after a long time, Pa

thumb

Commentator panel announced for Pakistan-England series

Throughout the series, these experts will also share insights into pre- and post-match shows hosted by celebrity host Zainab Abbas.The Pakistan Cricket Board has compiled a dynamic

thumb

India vs West Indies 2022: Ravi Shastri not part of commentary panel

Ravi Shastri's much-anticipated comeback to the comment box will reportedly have to wait at least until IPL 2022. According to a report, Shastri, whose tenure as India head coach e

thumb

Sanjay Manjrekar reacts after getting sacked from commentary panel

There is no doubt that cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar is one of the most experienced commentators at present. He was part of the commentary panel for the last three

thumb

Twitter explodes after commentator's Hindi remark in Karnataka vs Baroda game

Recently, a BCCI commentator came under fire after his controversial Hindi remark in the Karnataka vs Baroda game. It is a well-known fact that India's national language is Hindi.

