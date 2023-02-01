Come Back News
Shaheen Afridi is excited to finally make his cricket comeback in PSL 8
It was early April 2018 when a lanky teenager named Shaheen Shah Afridi received an international cap from Pakistani legend Wasim Akram at the National Bank of Karachi cricket aren
I'm curious to see how Virat Kohli will come back after the break, says Glenn McGrath
Glenn McGrath is excited to see Virat Kohli return to the international stage after a much-needed break, as he believes it will bring "a world of good" to the Indian essential. Koh