Colin Ingram signs a two-year deal extension with Glamorgan
Former South African batter Colin Ingram has signed a two-year contract extension with Glamorgan. Ingram, 37, will be one of the club's foreign players in 2023 alongside Marnus Lab
The Colin Ingram Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Colin Ingram is a South African batsman known for his batting power. He was born on July 3, 1985. He hails from Port Elizabeth, Cape Province in South Africa.Colin Ingram is a prof
Narine finishes off in style to seal Comilla's playoff berth
Comilla Victorians defeated Sylhet Sunrisers by 4 wickets in the 26th match of the 8th edition of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and secured play-off as the second team.After losi
Ingram's 90 not enough as Shakib, Munim, Bravo star in Barishal's victory
Fortune Barisal defeated Sylhet Sunrisers by 12 runs in the 24th match of the eighth edition of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Barisal, which had already secured the last four, s
Only Imran Tahir from South Africa to take part in CPL
Cricket has returned on the pitch through England and West Indies test series. The awaited Carribbean premier League has scheduled already. But among South African players only Imr
Fletcher, Rossouw bring another win for Bangla Tigers in Abu Dhabi T10
Bangla Tigers have picked-up their second win in Abu Dhabi T10 League on Tuesday, November 19. They beat Team Abu Dhabi by 27 runs with the help of destructive batting by opener An
Shakib shines again as Barbados Tridents qualify for the playoffs
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan again shows his clinical all-round performance in his second match with Barbados Tridents against St Lucia Zouks on Sunday in the seventh sea
Ingram to skip 9th edition of BBL
The 33-year-old left-hand batsman Colin Ingram will not be featuring in the 9th season of the Big Bash League owing to family reasons. Former South African player has completed a t
Watch: Colin Ingram stuntman show in the boundary line to dismiss Gayle
Colin Ingram pulled off a lucrative catch during the IPL 2019 encounter between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab to dismiss the dangerous Chris Gayle.Little did Gayle knew how hi