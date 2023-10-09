
Colin Ackermann News
thumb

Santner's fifer rattles down Netherlands as New Zealand win back to back matches

New Zealand continued their domination in World Cup with another comprehensive victory against Netherlands on Monday (9th October) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

thumb

Sylhet Strikers win BPL 2023 opener with dominant win against Chattogram Challengers

Sylhet Strikers have made a goodstart by winning the first match of the ninth season of the Bangladesh PremierLeague (BPL). Sylhet beat Chattogram Challengers by 8 wickets on Frida

thumb

BPL 2023: Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim, Thisara Perera join Sylhet Strikers squad

Thisara Perera, Colin Ackermann,Mohammad Amir, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Tom Moores, and Imad Wasim have joinedSylhet Strikers to play in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Afghanista

thumb

Sylhet Strikers unveil new jersey for BPL

Sylhet means regret anddisappointment in Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Again and again, the Sylhetfranchisees have failed to fulfill the expectations of the people of Sylhet wit

thumb

Sylhet Strikers include Pakistan youngster Mohammad Haris for BPL

Bangladesh Premier League (BPL)new team Sylhet Strikers have added Pakistani young cricketer Mohammad Haris,who has been the find of Pakistan in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. With

thumb

28 Bangladesh cricketers in PSL Player Draft

28 Bangladeshi cricketers haveregistered their names for the Player Draft of the eighth season of the PakistanSuper League (PSL). One of them is in the top category. Supposedly he

thumb

South Africa knocked out of T20 World Cup, India in semi-finals

South Africa have succumbed to anunforgettable defeat to Netherlands in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 onSunday (November 6) in Adelaide. With the 13-run defeat, they are knocked

thumb

Ryan Burl joins Sylhet Strikers

Zimbabwe all-rounder Ryan Burlhas signed with Sylhet Strikers for the 9th season of Bangladesh Premier League(BPL). Sylhet Strikers confirmed the inclusion of this cricketer on Mon

thumb

Sylhet Strikers sign Colin Ackermann for BPL

Sylhet Strikers have included onemore player ahead of the 9th season of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). The newfranchise of BPL has signed a direct deal with Netherlands batting a

thumb

Rohit, Kohli, Suryakumar half-centuries give India big win

India have registered a comprehensive56-run win against Netherlands in their second match of the ICC Men’s T20 WorldCup 2022 at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Thursday (October 27)

thumb

Scott Edwards blames poor run-outs after the defeat against Bangladesh

Netherlands have lost toBangladesh in their first match of the Super 12 in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup2022 on Sunday in Hobart. They lost by 9 runs chasing Bangladesh’s mediocre ta

thumb

Taskin stars in Bangladesh win after 15 years in main stage of T20 World Cup

Bangladesh have registered a winin the main stage of the ICC T20 World Cup after 15 years 1 month 10 days. Theylast won a match in the inaugural edition of the World Cup in 2007. T

