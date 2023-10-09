Colin Ackermann News
Santner's fifer rattles down Netherlands as New Zealand win back to back matches
New Zealand continued their domination in World Cup with another comprehensive victory against Netherlands on Monday (9th October) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.
Sylhet Strikers win BPL 2023 opener with dominant win against Chattogram Challengers
Sylhet Strikers have made a goodstart by winning the first match of the ninth season of the Bangladesh PremierLeague (BPL). Sylhet beat Chattogram Challengers by 8 wickets on Frida
BPL 2023: Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim, Thisara Perera join Sylhet Strikers squad
Thisara Perera, Colin Ackermann,Mohammad Amir, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Tom Moores, and Imad Wasim have joinedSylhet Strikers to play in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Afghanista
Sylhet Strikers unveil new jersey for BPL
Sylhet means regret anddisappointment in Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Again and again, the Sylhetfranchisees have failed to fulfill the expectations of the people of Sylhet wit
Sylhet Strikers include Pakistan youngster Mohammad Haris for BPL
Bangladesh Premier League (BPL)new team Sylhet Strikers have added Pakistani young cricketer Mohammad Haris,who has been the find of Pakistan in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. With
28 Bangladesh cricketers in PSL Player Draft
28 Bangladeshi cricketers haveregistered their names for the Player Draft of the eighth season of the PakistanSuper League (PSL). One of them is in the top category. Supposedly he
South Africa knocked out of T20 World Cup, India in semi-finals
South Africa have succumbed to anunforgettable defeat to Netherlands in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 onSunday (November 6) in Adelaide. With the 13-run defeat, they are knocked
Ryan Burl joins Sylhet Strikers
Zimbabwe all-rounder Ryan Burlhas signed with Sylhet Strikers for the 9th season of Bangladesh Premier League(BPL). Sylhet Strikers confirmed the inclusion of this cricketer on Mon
Sylhet Strikers sign Colin Ackermann for BPL
Sylhet Strikers have included onemore player ahead of the 9th season of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). The newfranchise of BPL has signed a direct deal with Netherlands batting a
Rohit, Kohli, Suryakumar half-centuries give India big win
India have registered a comprehensive56-run win against Netherlands in their second match of the ICC Men’s T20 WorldCup 2022 at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Thursday (October 27)
Scott Edwards blames poor run-outs after the defeat against Bangladesh
Netherlands have lost toBangladesh in their first match of the Super 12 in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup2022 on Sunday in Hobart. They lost by 9 runs chasing Bangladesh’s mediocre ta
Taskin stars in Bangladesh win after 15 years in main stage of T20 World Cup
Bangladesh have registered a winin the main stage of the ICC T20 World Cup after 15 years 1 month 10 days. Theylast won a match in the inaugural edition of the World Cup in 2007. T