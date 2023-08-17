Cole McConchie News
Southee's firing 5 wicket haul demolishes UAE in the first T20I
New Zealand won against United Arab Emirates in the very first T20I of the series by 19 runs on Thursday (17th August). Tim Seifert's blistering 54 and Southee's firing 5 wicket ha
Imam's 90 helps Pakistan clinch the ODI series with two games left
Pakistan won the third ODI by 21 runs, which means Pakistan wrapped the ODI series with two games left. Imam Ul - Haque's 90 and two fers from Naseem, Shaheen and Wasim Jr helped P
New Zealand name ODI squad for Pakistan tour, Latham to lead the team
New Zealand have named a15-member new-look side for the Pakistan tour starting later this month onApril 26. Tom Latham will lead the side. Two uncapped players- Ben Lister andCole
Childhood dream comes true: McConchie after maiden New Zealand call-up
All-rounder ColeMcConchie has expressed his joy after getting a call in New Zealand nationalteam for the first time in his career and also says that his childhood dreamcomes true w