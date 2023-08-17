
Cole McConchie News
thumb

Southee's firing 5 wicket haul demolishes UAE in the first T20I

New Zealand won against United Arab Emirates in the very first T20I of the series by 19 runs on Thursday (17th August). Tim Seifert's blistering 54 and Southee's firing 5 wicket ha

thumb

Imam's 90 helps Pakistan clinch the ODI series with two games left

Pakistan won the third ODI by 21 runs, which means Pakistan wrapped the ODI series with two games left. Imam Ul - Haque's 90 and two fers from Naseem, Shaheen and Wasim Jr helped P

thumb

New Zealand name ODI squad for Pakistan tour, Latham to lead the team

New Zealand have named a15-member new-look side for the Pakistan tour starting later this month onApril 26. Tom Latham will lead the side. Two uncapped players- Ben Lister andCole

thumb

Childhood dream comes true: McConchie after maiden New Zealand call-up

All-rounder ColeMcConchie has expressed his joy after getting a call in New Zealand nationalteam for the first time in his career and also says that his childhood dreamcomes true w

